Jon Gruden says he'd 'die' to coach in the SEC: 'I would f---ing love it'

Jon Gruden may have found a new niche with Barstool Sports, but make no mistake about where his true passion lies.

The Super Bowl-winning coach became a media personality again last year when he joined the outlet, a couple of years after he was ousted from the league following leaks of racist and other hateful messages.

Gruden recently expressed his desire to get back into coaching, and in a YouTube video of his visit to the Georgia football team, he made it known where he has his eyes set.

"The only reason I really came here [Georgia] is because I want to coach again," Gruden said. "I’m being honest with you. I do not bulls--t either. I want to coach again. I’d die to coach in the SEC. I would love it. I would f---ing love it. I’m gonna tell you guys this. What I know about the SEC is it’s getting harder. The SEC is getting harder. They tell me Texas is in the SEC. They tell me Oklahoma is in the SEC. G--damn. Texas A&M."

Gruden revealed recently that he is "working hard to maybe get one more shot."

"Hopefully I’m not done. I’m about to make a comeback…" he said. "Hopefully some of these guys that fell off my branch, if you say it that way, maybe they can hire me 'cause I’m looking for a job.

"I don’t care if I coach at Jones Junior High. I’m going to coach again. I’m still coaching. I’m just not on a team officially, but I do have some private assignments I work on, and I wear some gear when I’m watching the games that nobody knows about who I’m pulling for."

Since being let go by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, he has been seen with the New Orleans Saints helping to consult Derek Carr when he was the team’s quarterback. He was also reinstated to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Ring of Honor.

As a member of Barstool Sports, he hosted "Gruden’s QB Class" with incoming rookie quarterbacks ahead of the draft.

It’s unclear if he will ever get another official coaching job in the NFL. He is 117-112 with a Super Bowl title.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.