Johnny Manziel reveals key for Texas' Quinn Ewers as he's set to play vs rival Oklahoma

Quinn Ewers is seemingly set to return at quarterback for the top-ranked Texas Longhorns ahead of their showdown with the no. 18 ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday.

Ewers suffered an oblique strain during Texas’s 56-7 victory against UTSA on Sept. 14 and missed the Longhorns last two games.

Texas listed Ewers as probable on the injury report on Wednesday, making it likely that the star QB will be back for the Red River Rivalry.

Johnny Manziel talked about what Ewers needs to do to get ready for his return during a recent episode of the "Big Bets on Campus Podcast."

"I think it’s just getting back on the field and getting practice reps for him. Obviously, when you take a little bit of time off, getting back into the swing of things always gives you a little bit of a problem, but this is one of those games, especially Texas-OU, you see it every year, does the spread even really matter?" Manziel said.

"I mean it’s one of those rivalry games where you know absolutely anything can happen, so I think for Quinn this week, just to get out on the practice field, get around the guys and get reacclimated will be a big thing. I think they’ll obviously be ready to go, but once again, this is one of those games that every single year seems like it has to have a lot of fireworks and a lot of uncertainty on how this thing's going to end."

Arch Manning held things down in Ewers’ stead when he got hurt. Manning threw four touchdowns on 12 passes after replacing Ewers in the Longhorns' victory over UTSA.

The Texas offense did not skip a beat without their top quarterback as Manning led the Longhorns to scoring 86 combined points in his two starts in Ewers' absence.

In those two starts, Manning threw for 583 yards while throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Longhorns had a bye week last week, and that’s when Ewers started ramping up in practice with hopes of being able to play against Oklahoma on Saturday.

In the last game Ewers played, from start to finish, he led the Longhorns to an impressive 31-12 victory on the road against the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines.

Texas are 16-1 in regular season games since the beginning of last season, with their only loss coming to Oklahoma last season.

When Texas and Oklahoma kick off on Saturday, it will be the 120th time these two teams have played each other. But it will be the first time these teams’ matchup as members of the SEC. Texas and Oklahoma have spent the last 28 seasons apart in the Big 12.

