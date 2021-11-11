John Wall's being paid $44 million to stay home

John Wall isn’t expected to touch the floor for the Rockets this season since both he and the team agreed he’d sit out until a trade was found. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, it doesn’t appear any team is willing to deal for the 31-year-old former All-Star.

So Wall is effectively making $44 MILLION DOLLARS to sit on his tail pipe at home. Must be nice.

"There are no plans for John Wall to play for the Rockets, and it’s becoming increasingly likely that John Wall may not play anywhere in the NBA this season because the cost of his contract right now is just too prohibitive," Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown.

Wall probably wants to play as he presumably loves basketball, but it’s got to be refreshing knowing you can stay home and watch Netflix’s Squid Game for a day and then cash a check for $121,399. That’s how much he makes per day for just existing, according to my math.

But basketball wise, it makes sense that Wall is stuck in Houston. Other than his outlandish contract that somehow includes a player option for next season at $47 million, the five-time All-Star isn’t a great fit on most teams. How many teams are looking for an injury-plagued aging point guard without the ability to shoot? The Philadelphia 76ers were shopping Defensive Player of The Year Ben Simmons at 25-years-old this past offseason because of that inability to shoot the ball, which shows the lack of market for pass-first guards, let alone an aging overpaid one.

And if you’re wondering how players in the NBA continue landing contracts that quickly morph into unmovable assets, look no further than the fact that teams have to. When you draft a player no. 1 overall and he’s in year-4 of a solid career, you either pay the player the max or someone else will. If you decide against an extension, especially in a smaller market, you’ll lose that high pick for nothing and won’t get another chance until you tank for it. Fast forward a decade and that player is an overpaid Nintendo 64 in an age where NBA owners are looking for Playstation 5’s.

Wall average 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game last year, so it’s not like he can’t play. He’s just not worth the price tag — for anyone.