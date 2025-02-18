Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders

John Madden's grandson, former Michigan football player, hired to Commanders' coaching staff

Jesse Madden was a defensive back for Michigan's national championship team

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The Madden family is back in the National Football League.

The Washington Commanders announced on Tuesday that they have hired John Madden's grandson, Jesse, to their coaching staff as an offensive quality control coach.

Jesse was recently a member of the Michigan football program, graduating this past year after winning the national championship in 2024.

John Madden with a NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame

John Madden poses with bust at NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Fawcett Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Saturday, August 5, 2006. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

He was a quarterback for the Wolverines his freshman season in 2021 before switching to defensive back. 

Madden, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, had a 103-32-7 record in 10 NFL seasons coaching the Oakland Raiders and led them to a win in the Super Bowl in the 1976 season before his lengthy run as an NFL broadcaster.

Jesse Madden

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jesse Madden (43) looks on from the sideline against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinals hosted by the Rose Bowl game at Rose Bowl in Pasadena Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.  (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The 2024 season was a rousing success for the Commanders, who went from 4-13 to 12-5 and an NFC championship game appearance with Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.

Madden's name was attached to the NFL's main video game in the 1990s.

The Commanders also have hired Brian Schneider as the team’s assistant special teams coordinator. He enters his 18th season as a coach in the NFL. He was the special teams coordinator in San Francisco in 2022 and 2023.

Jesse Madden on field

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jesse Madden (42) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.  (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Schneider was the special teams coordinator in Seattle from 2010 to 2020, and his units ranked first in the NFL in takeaways (26) and second in blocked kicks (24) during that span.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

