©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals expected to franchise tag Tee Higgins again, hoping to reach long-term deal: report

Higgins was expected to be one of the NFL's top free agents this offseason

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 17

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to hit Tee Higgins with the franchise tag for the second consecutive season, according to SI.com. 

However, it isn’t because the Bengals don’t want to extend him. 

SI adds that the Bengals intend on signing Higgins long-term after tagging him. 

Tee Higgins in action

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium.  (Barry Reeger-Imagn Images)

It’s also worth noting Cincinnati intends on hitting Higgins with the non-exclusive tag, which means they would be compensated with two first-round draft picks if he were to sign elsewhere. 

Higgins was expected to be among the top free agents available this offseason, but the Bengals are clearly showing they still want him to be a part of their offensive efforts. 

Last offseason was contentious, though, when Higgins was hit with the franchise tag. They had a bit of drama, as Higgins wanted his long-term deal to remain with the team, but he ultimately played on his franchise tag. 

The Bengals and Higgins will now have until Feb. 18 to March 4 to negotiate a contract before they decide to officially tag him. 

Tee Higgins reacts

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) walks off the field after the victory over the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium.  (Katie Stratman-Imagn Images)

Higgins’ teammates have been vocal with their support of him, hoping the front office and the veteran receiver can find common ground. 

"You don’t want to make a habit of letting great players get out of the building," quarterback Joe Burrow said of Higgins following the Bengals’ rollercoaster 2024 campaign. "Tee is a great player and a guy that does everything the right way. He works really hard for it."

Ja’Marr Chase, Higgins’ receiving counterpart, also said something to the same effect. 

The 26-year-old Higgins is coming off a season where he caught 73 passes from Burrow, the NFL’s leading passer in 2024, for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns. Over five seasons with Cincinnati, Higgins has 4,595 yards with 34 touchdowns on 330 catches. 

Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Cleveland.  (AP Photo/David Richard)

If Higgins were to play on the franchise tag in 2025, he would be guaranteed $26.18 million for the year, as the league combines the average of the top five receiver salaries from last season. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.