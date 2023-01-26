Joel Embiid's crotch-chop celebration irks Kevin Durant; 76ers star laughs off critical tweet

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid irked Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Kevin Durant with his celebration during the team’s 137-133 victory on Wednesday night.

Embiid had just scored a bucket over Nets guard Joe Harris in the third quarter to go up 93-77 and got the chance for a three-point play as he was fouled going up for the shot. After he made the bucket, Embiid played up to the Wells Fargo Center crowd and delivered a crotch-chop celebration – a nod to WWE’s D-Generation X.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Durant wrote on Twitter that it was a "trash celebration."

Embiid finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in the win. He appeared at the postgame press conference with reporters and was laughing about Durant’s tweet.

Philadelphia won the game in the face of some heated moments. He and Nets guard Ben Simmons would have staring contests and words the entire night, and the rest of the roster felt the heat. Officials issued six technical fouls during the night.

WARRIORS’ STEPH CURRY EJECTED FOR THROWING MOUTHPIECE OUT OF FRUSTRATION WITH TEAMMATE

"It didn't matter to me, I always try to play whomever is front of me with the same aggression and trying to score the ball," Embiid said. "I missed a lot of shots today, which hasn't happened in a while. But I'm happy we got the win."

Durant didn’t play in the game due to injury.

Simmons finished with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists. The former 76ers star acknowledged the intensity of the crowd.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The last time was an eight," Simmons said of the crowd reaction. "If we come here for the playoffs, it will probably be a 10."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.