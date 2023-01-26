Warriors’ Steph Curry ejected for throwing mouthpiece out of frustration with teammate

Steph Curry couldn’t believe the shot his teammate took with under two minutes to go in a tight game against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night , causing the two-time MVP to earn the third ejection of his career.

While Golden State earned a 122-120 victory, they did so without their star player for the final 1:14 of the fourth quarter after Curry was ejected for throwing his mouthpiece.

With Golden State leading by two late in the fourth quarter, Warriors guard Jordan Poole launched a deep three-point attempt as Curry called for the basketball.

After the shot – a miss by Poole – Curry turned and ran down the court, angrily throwing his mouthpiece out of bounds.

The act earned Curry an automatic ejection, the third time Curry has been ejected for chucking his famed mouth guard.

"Stephen Curry takes his mouthpiece and throws into the stands with force, as per rule, that is an automatic ejection," referee Sean Wright said, according to ESPN.

Golden State found a way to pull out the victory without their star player, with Poole converting a layup with under three seconds remaining for the win.

"Crucial time in the game, and the way our season has gone, there’s questions about the heightened sense of urgency of every detail matters. And when you want something really bad… just getting a win," Curry said after the game. "And fourth quarter execution, clutch-time type situation, all that stuff does matter."

"So, I reacted in a way that obviously put myself out of the game, put the team in a tough place. But the intentions and the energy about what matters and the sense of winning... that’s what it’s about."

Video showed Poole and Curry hugging in the tunnel after the win in which Curry scored 34 points on 10-19 shooting from the field.

"He knows he can’t make that mistake again," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game.

The victory pulled Golden State to 24-24 on the season while Memphis dropped to 31-17.