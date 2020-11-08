NFL great Joe Theismann laments another Washington QB getting injured in November

NFL great Joe Theismann was among those who reacted to Kyle Allen’s gruesome injury Sunday when the Washington Football Team took on the New York Giants.

In the first quarter, Allen snapped the ball and began to roll to his right when he came under pressure from Giants safety Jabrill Peppers. The defensive back fell as he was blocked but managed to get his legs underneath Allen and appeared to trip the quarterback. However, Allen’s ankle appeared to go limp as he was tripped. He was clearly in pain as the referees called for medical attention.

WASHINGTON'S KYLE ALLEN EXITS GAME AFTER SUFFERING GRUESOME ANKLE INJURY

Theismann noted on Twitter that November has historically been bad for Washington quarterbacks.

“November is a lousy month for Washington QBs,” he tweeted.

Alex Smith, who ended up replacing Allen, went down in 2018 with a gruesome leg injury of his own which nearly cost him his limb. Amid his recovery, he received an infection in the leg which doctors were contemplating removing to save Smith’s life.

ANTONIO BROWN 'MUCH STRONGER THAN HE LOOKS,' BUCCANEERS GENERAL MANAGER SAYS

Smith recovered and made his return earlier this year.

Theismann famously broke his leg against the Giants in November 1985. He suffered a compound fracture of the tibia and fibula when he was sacked by Lawrence Taylor.

Theismann recalled the hit in 2005, according to The Washington Post.

“Almost immediately, from the knee down, all the feeling was gone in my right leg. The endorphins had kicked in, and I was not in pain. I remember looking up and seeing [team trainer Bubba Tyer] being on my left side. I looked at him and said, 'Please call my mom and tell her I'm okay.' Joe was kneeling on my right side. He's looking at me and he says, 'You mean so much to this club, and now you've left me in one heck of a mess.’”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The injury forced Theismann to retire at 36.

Allen appeared to have dislocated his ankle – an injury that might cost him the rest of the season.