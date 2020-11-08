Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Antonio Brown 'much stronger than he looks,' Buccaneers general manager says

Brown will reunite with Tom Brady when the Bucs take on the New Orleans Saints

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has high expectations for Antonio Brown’s debut on Sunday, but he offered an odd analogy to describe the wide receiver. 

Brown will reunite with Tom Brady when the Bucs take on the New Orleans Saints and with all eyes on him, Licht has no doubt that Brown will perform -- although he had a strange way of putting it. 

ANTONIO BROWN SAYS TOM BRADY INTRODUCED HIM TO TONY ROBBINS AHEAD OF BUCS SIGNING

"He's just so explosive and sudden and so much stronger than he looks," Licht told NFL.com. "If you saw him in a grocery store, you wouldn't think he's a seven-time Pro Bowler. But man. He's very strong, great hands, super explosive."

Is Licht calling Brown small? At 5 foot 10, 185 pounds, Brown might be smaller than your average wide receiver, but his stats are anything but average. In his 10 NFL seasons (including the one game he played in 2019), Brown has totaled 11,263 receiving yards and 75 touchdowns. 

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Licht said he expects Brown to get a lot of play, but echoed the sentiment of head coach Bruce Arians with regards to his past troubles. 

"It's an opportunity that we're giving him, another opportunity, but it's a one-year deal and if it doesn't work, there's no risk," he said. "No risk."

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.