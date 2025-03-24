Expand / Collapse search
Joe Rogan says he will not attend UFC 315 in Canada, chides 'terrible' government

Rogan, a UFC analyst for ESPN, said he'd 'rather go to Russia'

Joe Rogan has appeared to take a side in the Trump vs. Canada battle.

President Donald Trump, of course, has said he wants to make the country up north, amid placing tariffs on it, the "51st state."

The spat even went into the sports world, when Canadian fans booed "The Star-Spangled Banner" in early February during professional sporting events.

Joe Rogan looking shocked

Podcast host Joe Rogan accused MSNBC of "deceptively" editing video of him to make it appear as if he praised Vice President Harris.  (Getty Images)

Then, after Team Canada defeated Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game, days after the teams got into three fights in a nine-second span, now-former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted to X, "You can't take our game - and you can't take our country."

Well, the Ultimate Fighting Championship, of which Trump is a fanatic, will be going to Montreal on May 10, and one of UFC's most prominent faces won't be there.

Joe Rogan

Podcast giant Joe Rogan reacted to a guest's stories of the cobalt mining industry in a recent episode. (The Joe Rogan Experience/Spotify)

Joe Rogan, who calls pay-per-view matches on ESPN+, said on his podcast that he "won't be there."

"I don't go to Canada anymore," Rogan said.

He added, "I'd rather go to Russia."

Rogan said the government in Canada is "terrible… but the Canadian people are awesome."

UFC 315 will be headlined by Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight championship; the co-main event is slated to be Valentina Shevchenko and Manon Fiorot for the women's flyweight championship.

Joe Rogan

UFC announcer Joe Rogan during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.  (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Rogan was notably absent from the call of UFC 312 in London, where Michael Bisping took his spot.

