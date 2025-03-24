Trump praises Patrick Mahomes' mom, wife after their support in 2024 election

President Donald Trump praised Patrick Mahomes’ mother and wife in an interview over the weekend as the two major figures in the Kansas City Chiefs star’s life supported the Republican’s re-election campaign last year.

Trump spoke to OutKick’s Clay Travis on Saturday and spoke glowingly about Randi Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I love those two women – they’re so great," he said. "And they’re so loyal. They’re so great. I met Patrick’s mother at the game, before the game started she came over.

"And Brittany, I’ve seen so much of Brittany, just being so loyal and beautiful. It’s really nice."

Randi Mahomes may have been the most outwardly vocal between herself and her daughter-in-law.

During the Chiefs’ Monday night game before Election Day, she showed her support for Trump by wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat in her box at Arrowhead Stadium.

TRUMP SAYS WHITE HOUSE PLANS TO HOST CHIEFS TO CELEBRATE SUPER BOWL LIV WIN

Brittany Mahomes stoked social media controversy when she "liked" a post on Instagram that outlined the "2024 GOP platform." She then "liked" a separate comment that said "TRUMP-VANCE 2024."

She then made cryptic posts as her support for Trump divided some of her fans.

"I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," she wrote. "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."

The other message read, "Contrary to the tone of the world today…. you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind. Read that again!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump met with Randi and Jackson Mahomes before Super Bowl LIX.