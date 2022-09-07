Joe Flacco to start for Jets in season opener as Zach Wilson expected to return Week 4, Robert Saleh says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Jets' early optimism that Zach Wilson would be available for their Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday after sustaining a knee injury during the preseason came to an abrupt end on Wednesday when head coach Robert Saleh announced Joe Flacco as starting quarterback.

"We’re rollin’ with Joe," Saleh told reporters during a press conference before adding that the second-year signal caller would likely be out until New York’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 2.

"I really don’t want to talk about this situation anymore so the earliest he’s going to be available is Pittsburgh. That’s going to be the earliest just from everything we’ve gathered over the last couple of days – now can it change? Sure, I’m always going to leave that door open," Saleh said.

BRADY QUINN BLASTS ZACH WILSON HYPE AFTER JETS’ PRESEASON OPENER: ‘THEY WANT SO BADLY FOR THIS TO WORK OUT’

Wilson underwent arthroscopic knee surgery last month to repair a torn meniscus he sustained after suffering a non-contact knee injury during the Jets’ preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. His initial prognosis was 2-4 weeks, but Saleh emphasized the decision not to rush his return.

"You guys know me, I’m the eternal optimist, but we are going to make sure that both mind and body are 110%, make sure we do right by him."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Saleh said despite the update, Wilson looks "fantastic" and will not be placed on injured reserve so that he can still practice with the team.

The silver lining for the Jets will be having a veteran quarterback like Flacco to take over in the meantime.

"Heck yeah, man. Cool Joe," Saleh responded when asked about his confidence level in Flacco. "He’s been preparing. He’s freaking awesome. I’m really excited for him and his opportunity, even at 37. I know that it's in the back of his head … I think we’re all excited for Joe and his opportunity, and I’m excited for Sunday."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Flacco, 37, returned to the Jets for the third time after signing a one-year, $3.5 million contract in March. He was acquired by New York last October after Wilson suffered a knee injury during Week 7.