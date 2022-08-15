Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Jets' Robert Saleh praises Joe Flacco after Zach Wilson injury: 'He's been there, he's done that'

Flacco re-signed with the Jets in March for a one-year, $3.5 million contract

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
With Zach Wilson’s return timetable, still unknown, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is not too concerned with the quarterback position ahead of the Jets’ Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. 

The Jets announced that veteran NFL quarterback Joe Flacco will take over as the starter for the next two preseason games as Wilson undergoes surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus he sustained after suffering a non-contact knee injury Friday night during a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Quarterback Zach Wilson, #2 of the New York Jets, looks to pass as Joe Flacco, #19, looks on during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on August 1, 2022 in Florham Park, New Jersey.  (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The team has not entirely ruled out the possibility of a Week 1 start for Wilson, but if it does happen, Saleh has "all the faith in the world" in Flacco. 

JETS’ MEKHI BECTON ‘LIKELY’ DONE FOR THE SEASON AFTER KNEE INJURY, COACH ROBERT SALEH

"Joe's a pro. He's been there, he's done that. He's been a Super Bowl MVP, a world champion. He's gotten the big contracts. He checks about all the boxes you can check," Saleh said Sunday. 

"I think he's going to be fine, especially for the remainder of the preseason. We'll see everything else with Zach's knee, but we have all the faith in the world in Joe."

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, #5, holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 34-31 at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans Feb. 13, 2013.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Flacco, 37, returned to the Jets for the third time after signing a one-year, $3.5 million contract in March. He was acquired by New York last October after Wilson suffered a knee injury during Week 7.

While he has thought about the possibility of starting against his former team who he won a Super Bowl with in 2012, Flacco said Sunday that he’s "happy" with his current role on the team.

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, #19, passes against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

"I love being here, being completely focused on whatever I'm doing right now," he said, via the team’s website. "After practice, I want to be able to say I had the best day that I've ever had."

"Right now that's what I'm focused on. I'm happy with what I'm doing, helping out a young guy. I wouldn't be doing this if I didn't have the desire to be good at what I do and didn't believe I could play this game." 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com