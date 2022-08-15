Jets' Robert Saleh praises Joe Flacco after Zach Wilson injury: 'He's been there, he's done that'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With Zach Wilson’s return timetable , still unknown, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is not too concerned with the quarterback position ahead of the Jets’ Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Jets announced that veteran NFL quarterback Joe Flacco will take over as the starter for the next two preseason games as Wilson undergoes surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus he sustained after suffering a non-contact knee injury Friday night during a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team has not entirely ruled out the possibility of a Week 1 start for Wilson, but if it does happen, Saleh has "all the faith in the world" in Flacco.

"Joe's a pro. He's been there, he's done that. He's been a Super Bowl MVP, a world champion. He's gotten the big contracts. He checks about all the boxes you can check," Saleh said Sunday.

"I think he's going to be fine, especially for the remainder of the preseason. We'll see everything else with Zach's knee, but we have all the faith in the world in Joe."

Flacco, 37, returned to the Jets for the third time after signing a one-year, $3.5 million contract in March. He was acquired by New York last October after Wilson suffered a knee injury during Week 7.

While he has thought about the possibility of starting against his former team who he won a Super Bowl with in 2012, Flacco said Sunday that he’s "happy" with his current role on the team.

"I love being here, being completely focused on whatever I'm doing right now," he said, via the team’s website. "After practice, I want to be able to say I had the best day that I've ever had."

"Right now that's what I'm focused on. I'm happy with what I'm doing, helping out a young guy. I wouldn't be doing this if I didn't have the desire to be good at what I do and didn't believe I could play this game."