Joe Burrow anticipates challenging rookie year: 'There's going to be ups and downs'

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is prepared for a difficult rookie season and without naming any names, he’s gearing up for a “challenge.”

The Heisman Trophy winner is expected to go to the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 1 overall draft pick and on Tuesday he was asked about the possibility of playing for a struggling franchise during a radio interview with an ESPN affiliate in Baton Rouge.

JOE BURROW ‘HAPPY’ TO PLAY WITH DOLPHINS, CHANCES TEAM TRADES UP TO GET HIM APPEAR SLIM: REPORT

"Whatever team I go to, it's going to be a challenge to begin in," Burrow said. "I'm going to have to persevere through it, just like I've done in the past."

Burrow didn’t outright name the Bengals, but he did acknowledge that next season will be telling for most rookies as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the offseason.

"You might have a really good first year," he said. "You might have a really bad first year. You don't really know, especially without OTAs this year. You're going to have less time with your team. So there's going to be ups and downs, for sure. You're just going to have to battle through it."

After leading LSU to their fourth national championship earlier this year, Burrow became the top pick for teams in the league shopping for a quarterback. With the first overall pick, it became obvious that Burrow would likely end up playing in Cincinnati.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Burrow said during an interview in February that any player would want to play for “a great organization that is committed to winning” but later clarified those remarks saying he would be happy to be back in Ohio: “I’m not going to not play.”