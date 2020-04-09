Joe Burrow 'happy' to play with Dolphins, chances team trades up to get him appear slim: report

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be picked first overall in the NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals later this month, but there could be a slim possibility the Miami Dolphins are looking to trade up to get the Heisman Trophy winner.

After leading the LSU Tigers to their fourth national championship earlier this year, Burrow became the top pick for teams in the league shopping for a quarterback. With the first overall pick, it became obvious that Burrow would likely end up playing in Cincinnati.

JOE BURROW: ‘SOME DISAPPOINTMENT’ WITH NFL DRAFT GOING FULLY VIRTUAL

The Ohio native was asked in February if he would play in Cincinnati despite their playoff record, to which he said, “I’m not going to not play.” He added that he would be happy to play so close to home but that he doesn’t want to be “presumptuous about the pick.”

“They might not pick me. They might fall in love with someone else,” he said at the time.

But according to reports this week, there is a chance - albeit slim - that Burrow could end up somewhere else.

Sources told ESPN Tuesday that the Dolphins like Burrow a lot and that he would be "happy to play" there if Miami is able to trade up.

JOE BURROW: 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE 2020 NFL DRAFT PROSPECT

League executives told ESPN that while it isn’t likely that the franchise will be able to move up from No. 5 but it's not impossible.

Ironically, the Bengals traded a No. 5 and No. 36 pick for the first overall pick in the 1995 draft. It was also done in 2001 when the Atlanta Falcons traded up to pick Michael Vick at No. 1. The Dolphins also have the draft capital to go up the board.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With veteran quarterback Andy Dalton still a viable option, the Bengals could in theory trade the No. 1 pick for more options which could still include a first round pick although it doesn’t seem likely.