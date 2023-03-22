Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Jets trade wide receiver Elijah Moore amid flurry of moves: report

The Jets signed WR Mecole Hardman Wednesday

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The New York Jets made a flurry of moves Wednesday, agreeing to terms with wide receiver Mecole Hardman and trading Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns. 

Hardman’s deal is for one year and worth up to $6.5 million, according to NFL Network. 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) during the first half of a game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Oct. 23, 2022.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) during the first half of a game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Oct. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Moore was traded to the Browns for the 42nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Jets will also send a third-round pick to Cleveland. 

Moore, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, grew frustrated last season with his lack of touches and requested a trade out of New York. 

"At the end of the day, this is like a legacy," Moore said when asked why he called for a trade. "I love football a lot, and I know a lot of people do. Like I said, there’s a lot of things behind the scenes I’d rather keep inside that happen towards my reaction for that. It is what it is." 

Moore was not traded and finished the year with 37 catches for 446 yards and one touchdown.

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore during a game against the Chicago Bears Nov. 27, 2022, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.  

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore during a game against the Chicago Bears Nov. 27, 2022, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.   (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The moves come as the Jets are reportedly seeking to trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. 

On "The Pat McAfee Show" last week, Rodgers said he intends to play for the Jets next season. 

"At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday, I made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets," he said. 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers credited hallucinogens for overcoming his fear of mortality.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers credited hallucinogens for overcoming his fear of mortality. (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The two moves for New York on Wednesday are just the latest changes to the wide receiver room. The Jets added Rodgers’ former teammate Allen Lazard last week. 

"Obviously, standing here today, it feels good knowing that 12's going to be my quarterback again," the 27-year-old wideout said, via ESPN. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.