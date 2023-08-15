Jets’ running backs loving Dalvin Cook’s addition to group: ‘It’s nuts’

If you think the New York Jets’ running backs room didn’t like the Dalvin Cook signing, think again. They’re all for it.

While Cook still hasn’t reported to training camp – he’s at least a week away, according to ESPN – he consumed the talk in Florham Park, N.J. on Tuesday, especially among the group he’s going to get to know real well.

"It’s nuts," Jets running back Michael Carter said, via The New York Post. "…You can’t even get this good on ‘Madden.’

"I can’t believe I’m in a room like this."

Breece Hall, who was just activated from the PUP list after recovering from his torn ACL during his rookie season, added: "It’s gonna be fun."

Of course, Jets head coach Robert Saleh loves seeing another elite offensive weapon join his roster.

"As a defensive coach, I just sit there and say, ‘God,’" he said.

Opposing defenses will be saying the same thing when they have the Jets on their schedule, as Cook only adds more firepower to a group that was already expected to see a big turnaround with four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers under center this season.

Cook signed a one-year deal to join the Jets, a team he was rumored to be highly in favor of throughout the offseason, worth up to $8.6 million.

But, while everyone is excited about the four-time Pro Bowler to join Gang Green after being let go by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this offseason, his role in the backfield is quite unknown at the moment.

For one, Hall was on pace to be the Offensive Rookie of the Year (an award fellow Jets rookie Garrett Wilson won last season) before his knee injury. The Jets have consistently praised Hall’s abilities and recovery as they believed he could be their bell cow running back for years to come.

It should be expected, though, that Cook comes in and gets his touches immediately. Just how many is the big question.

And then there’s the lack of one more roster spot at running back that the likes of Carter, Bam Knight and rookie Israel Abanikanda are vying for.

With Hall and Cook expected to get the brunt of the workload at running back, Saleh knows that no matter who’s in the backfield, defenses won’t like it.

"There’s a lot of things you can do to create. It’s a bunch of headaches for defensive coaches," Saleh explained of Cook. "He’s not a trick back, either. You can turn around, hand him the ball and he can run downhill. He’s done it for a long time. I look at it like our D-line. You can never have enough."

A giant spotlight was already shining on the Jets this preseason, with the arrival of Rodgers and HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ in the building. Adding Cook only delivers more entertainment to a rabid Jets fan base that continues to be excited for all their new players to get on the field for the new year.