Jets' Robert Saleh doesn't rule out Mike White as long-term starter: 'Anything is possible'

Mike White’s first NFL start was one for the books, so much so that New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh isn’t ruling out the possibility that he could compete with Zach Wilson for the starting job.

Saleh told reporters following Sunday’s 34-31 upset over the Cincinnati Bengals that White will be the starter in Week 8, with Wilson likely still recovering from his knee injury. When asked if White could potentially be the long-term starter for the team, Saleh seemed open to it.

"We’ll go day-to-day but anything is possible," he said. "It goes back to that whole theory of, the difference between player A and player Z is an opportunity and reps. That’s what this league is. That’s professional sports."

"He’s got the world in front of him, he’s just got to take advantage of it."

White completed 37 of 45 passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns and became the first Jets quarterback to throw for 400-plus yards in his first start. According to the team website , no Jets passer had thrown for 392 passing yards in a game since Vinny Testaverde in the 2000 regular-season finale at Baltimore.

"Mike is fantastic," Saleh continued. "He's poised, he's shown it all throughout camp, all throughout OTAs, that he deserves to be one of those guys and obviously he showed it today."

Wilson will be out at least one more game as he recovers from a right sprained knee but White’s performance has certainly created a bit of a problem for the former No. 2 draft pick.

