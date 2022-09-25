Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets
Published

Jets' Quinnen Williams, defensive line coach get into heated exchange on sideline

Quinnen Williams was a Pro Bowl alternate last year

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Jets struggled in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals and tensions appeared to flare on the sideline during the two teams’ Week 3 matchup on Sunday.

Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was seen having an intense conversation with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton at the start of the second quarter. Bengals running back Joe Mixon put the Bengals up 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (95) of the New York Jets celebrates after a sack during the preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 28, 2022.

Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (95) of the New York Jets celebrates after a sack during the preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 28, 2022. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Williams and Whitecotton were seen face to face and yelling at each other. Solomon Thomas, Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd had to step in between the player and coach.

Whitecotton has 10 years of NFL coaching experience. He joined the Jets last season when Robert Saleh took over as the head coach. Williams was a Pro Bowl alternate under his guidance in 2021. Whitecotton has three previous NFL stops — San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

TITANS’ TAYLOR LEWAN OUT FOR SEASON AFTER SUFFERING KNEE INJURY AGAINST BILLS

New York Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton is shown during a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Oct. 24, 2021.

New York Jets defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton is shown during a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Oct. 24, 2021. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cincinnati took a 20-9 lead into halftime after the Jets upset the Cleveland Browns last weekend.

Williams had two tackles and a sack at the half.

Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes in the first half — one to Tyler Boyd and the other to Samaje Perine. He was 14-for-25 with 215 passing yards at the buzzer. Tee Higgins led the team in receiving with five catches for 93 yards.

Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets looks on from the sidelines during the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Aug. 12, 2022.

Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets looks on from the sidelines during the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Aug. 12, 2022. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jets quarterback Joe Flacco was 14-for-25 with 132 passing yards and an interception in the first half.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.