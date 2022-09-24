Expand / Collapse search
Titans’ Taylor Lewan out for season after suffering knee injury against Bills

Lewan was drafted by the Titans in 2014.

By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan is out for the rest of the 2022 NFL season after suffering a knee injury during Tennessee’s Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills. 

The news was first reported by Lewan’s podcast, "Bussin’ with the Boys," and later confirmed by NFL Network. 

Taylor Lewan of the Tennessee Titans runs onto the field against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. 

Taylor Lewan of the Tennessee Titans runs onto the field against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"We come to you with sad news," the podcast said on Twitter. "The boy, Taylor Lewan, is out for the season after his knee injury in the Buffalo game last week." 

Lewan has been one of the mainstays in Tennessee over the past nine seasons after being drafted by the Titans in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Michigan. 

Lewan was named to the Pro Bowl in three straight years from 2016-2018 and helped to anchor the offensive line in 2019 that helped running back Derrick Henry rush for 1,540 yards. 

He suffered the injury on the Titans' first series against the Bills and was already ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. 

Taylor Lewan of the Tennessee Titans is carted off of the field after suffering an injury against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.

Taylor Lewan of the Tennessee Titans is carted off of the field after suffering an injury against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 19, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

It’s the second season-ending injury to come out of the Week 2 matchup between the Bills and the Titans. 

Bills safety Micah Hyde was placed on the IR and is out for the rest of the season with a neck injury. 

"Unfortunately client Micah Hyde will be put on IR today due to his recent neck injury," Hyde’s agent said in a tweet. "Fortunately, we expect a healthy return for #23 in 2023."

Micah Hyde of the Buffalo Bills takes the field during practice on Aug. 5, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.

Micah Hyde of the Buffalo Bills takes the field during practice on Aug. 5, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. ( Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Hyde confirmed the news shortly after it was reported, posting a message to social media. 

"Thank you so much for the love and support you’ve shown me and my family," Hyde posted to Twitter. "It is truly unreal. Bills Mafia, we love you!" 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.