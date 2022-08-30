Jets, Giants cut preseason standouts as Week 1 looms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It is "Cut Day" in the NFL, as all 32 teams must trim down their rosters to 53 men before the 4 p.m. ET deadline Tuesday. Both the New York Giants and New York Jets made some surprising moves already.

The Jets let quarterback Chris Streveler go despite putting on a show during the preseason. Gang Green went undefeated in their three games, and Streveler played a big role in that as he led three comeback victories to keep head coach Robert Saleh’s preseason record undefeated at 4-0-1.

Saleh called Streveler’s performance "one of the greatest preseasons in the history of football," yet they let him go. Joe Flacco remains the starter with Zach Wilson still nursing a meniscus injury, while Mike White becomes the backup with this move.

Streveler connected on 72.7% of his passes for 278 yards and five touchdowns. He also had a 120.9 passer rating, and he even led the team in rushing this preseason.

As for the Giants, they released the man that led the NFL in preseason catches, wide receiver Alex Bachman. He hauled in 19 catches, 11 of which came in one game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. He posted 122 yards that night with two touchdowns.

Not only was he a fan favorite, Bachman seemed to make a strong case for a roster that lost Collin Johnson for the year with an Achilles tear, and veteran wideout Sterling Shepard likely is not starting the season with the team, as he is still taking it slow at practice.

Darius Slayton, David Sills V, Richie James and others will likely be the depth pieces for Big Blue.

Both Streveler and Bachman have a good chance of landing on their respective team’s practice squads. However, they would love to be on the 53-man roster of any team willing to give them a shot. There is a chance they get scooped up on the waiver wire.

Another surprise was Tevin Coleman being released by the Jets, as the veteran running back needs to find a new home in the NFL. With the addition of rookie Breece Hall, who solidified his role as the lead back, sophomore back Michael Carter has too much potential not to back him up. Coleman was the odd man out.

The Jets have also parted ways with La’Mical Perine, Calvin Jackson, Javelin Guidry, Bradlee Anae, Kenny Yeboah, Irwin Charles and Del’Shawn Phillips.

The Giants also cut defensive end Quincy Roche, who was a rookie standout for them last season. Many believed he had proven his worth, but with new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale in place, he sees a different direction for him.

Big Blue also let go of Davis Webb, Zyon Gilbert, Jashaun Corbin, Josh Rivas, Eric Smith, Jamil Douglas, Garrett McGhin, Keelan Doss, Travis Toivonen, Jaylon Moore, C.J. Board, Ryder Anderson, David Moa, Darren Evans, Olaijah Griffin, Yusuf Corker and Ryan Santoso.