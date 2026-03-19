Browns' NFL rule proposal on future draft picks in trades draws scrutiny

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While a potential ban on the tush push was debated last offseason, this year the Cleveland Browns have floated the most notable rule change.

The proposal seeks to allow NFL teams to agree to deals that would involve draft picks as far as five years in advance. Current league policy only permits teams to trade picks as far as three years into the future.

The NFL owners will consider the Browns’ proposal and a separate proposal from the Pittsburgh Steelers when they gather for league meetings before the end of the month.

The Steelers’ suggestion centers on how players are contacted once the free agent negotiating period opens.

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Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, said at last month’s scouting combine that no submitted proposals this year were about the tush push. However, the NFL’s competition committee will unveil its proposed rule changes next week.

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At least 24 teams must vote in favor of any rule change for it to be approved.

The NFL limits trades involving future draft picks to three years, while the NBA allows deals up to seven years in advance.

The proposal sparked some criticism, with one fan pointing to the 2022 blockbuster trade to acquire quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"Browns out here trying to trade 2030 picks before they even finish regretting 2022 one," the fan wrote on X.

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The Browns suggested the change would promote an environment for a more active trade market and greater roster flexibility.

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