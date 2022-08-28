Giants' Tyrod Taylor suffers back injury after taking huge hit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor had to be carted off following a big hit from New York Jets defensive end Michael Clemons during the team's final preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Scrambling to his right, Taylor found an open receiver, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, for the first down. However, Clemons just missed picking up a sack, hitting Taylor hard as he released the ball.

Taylor was in clear discomfort following the play, and while he was able to jog to the sideline and be evaluated in the medical tent, a cart would take him to the Giants’ locker room for further evaluation.

The official diagnosis is a back injury for the veteran signal-caller.

The Giants will hope the injury isn’t anything severe, as Taylor signed with Big Blue knowing they needed a more competent veteran backup behind Daniel Jones. Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm were the options last year when Jones had to miss six games due to injury, and the offense was nonexistent during those contests.

New general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll knew the situation needed to be upgraded, and Taylor was a good fit for the offense.

While not a flashy quarterback, Taylor prides himself on fundamentals and still being a mobile threat at age 33. The Giants have also lauded his quarterback acumen, which is a help to Jones as they both learn the new offense under Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Taylor most recently played with the Houston Texans in 2021, collecting two wins in six starts. He has a 27-25-1 record in 53 starts over his 11-year career.

Clemons has been a standout for the Jets at training camp thus far and has also become a fan favorite with his serious nature during press conferences. He’s fighting to make the Jets’ 53-man roster and this game is the last chance for both teams before cuts begin.

Giants third-string quarterback Davis Webb took over for Taylor following the injury.