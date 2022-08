New York Jets 2022-2023 NFL schedule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Jets will hope to build something upon the foundation of head coach Robert Saleh’s first season. The Jets finished 4-13 in 2021 and have a lot of pressure going into 2022.

Zach Wilson is banged up, Mekhi Becton will be out for the season and two rookies are likely to start on offense with running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The defense will also feature rookies defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson and defensive back Sauce Gardner.

The young team will have quite a time trying to climb to the top of the division.

Read below for the Jets' schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

Week 1: New York Jets vs. Baltimore Ravens, September 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns, September 18, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 3: New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals, September 25, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 4: New York Jets @ Pittsburgh Steelers, October 2, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins, October 9, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: New York Jets @ Green Bay Packers, October 16, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: New York Jets @ Denver Broncos, October 23, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 8: New York Jets vs. New England Patriots, October 30, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills, November 6, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: New York Jets @ New England Patriots, November 20, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: New York Jets vs. Chicago Bears, November 27, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: New York Jets @ Minnesota Vikings, December 4, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills, December 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 15: New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions, December 18, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 16: New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, December 22, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 17: New York Jets @ Seattle Seahawks, January 1, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 18: New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins, January 8, 2022

TV: TBD

Time: TBD