Jerry Jones says ‘Cowboys star’ on Odell Beckham Jr’s helmet could look good

As wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI , his potential landing spot for the regular season's second half remains a hot topic around NFL circles.

In a recent interview with Complex, Beckham provided some insight into which team he may sign with.

"Whether it’s Buffalo, whether it was Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, reunion with the Giants, I want to be able to spill my last – not saying I only got three or four left – but these next three or four years into something where I can buy a home, like I can call this place home." Beckham said. "I’m tired of living out of two-week suitcases, I’ve done the rock ‘n’ roll life."

On Monday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones added some fuel to the fire regarding Beckham’s potential fit in Dallas.

"Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor," Jones said Monday to Shan & RJ on Audacy’s 105.3 The Fan in Dallas . "I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good."

On Monday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was very complimentary of the three-time Pro Bowler.

"I've always been a huge fan of his," McCarthy said at his Monday press conference, according to the Cowboys website. "All the guys that I've worked with – with the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns – everybody has nothing but great things to say about him.

"Obviously, I've always been so impressed with his football-playing ability. But I've heard so many excellent things about him over the years. I think those are conversations for the future."

With the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 , Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

He impressed in LA’s run to the Super Bowl, grabbing 21 catches for 288 yards during the playoffs.

The Cowboys are coming out of their bye week and face the 3-6 Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report