Jena Sims, wife of PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka, fires back at social media troll after snide comment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jena Sims, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and wife to PGA Tour golfer Brooks Koepka, fired back at a snide social media comment Thursday.

Sims posted a reel on Instagram showing herself in a bikini and welcoming the end of "dry January."

She mentioned everything she noticed when she gave up drinking for the month. But one social media comment appeared to miss the mark.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Wow how can your hubby let you be online like this??" the commenter asked.

Sims fired back in a screenshot of a separate bikini photo, "I found one that doesn’t require permission."

In the video itself, Sims shared that her sleep improved "dramatically," she chose healthier foods and was able to keep cravings away, her abs returned, the areas under her eys were "brighter," she woke up earlier and didn’t dread working out.

Still, she wrote in response to one comment she will return to wine eventually.

BROOKS KOEPKA'S ATTORNEY GIVES INSIDE LOOK INTO GOLFER'S LIV DEPARTURE, RETURN TO PGA TOUR

It’s been a roller-coaster month for Sims and Koepka after Koepka ditched LIV Golf and returned to the PGA Tour. Koepka returned to the course Thursday for the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. He was 1-over par in the first round.

Sims and Koepka were married in June 2022. The two welcomed their first child in July 2023.

Sims is a former Miss Teen USA beauty pageant contestant. She represented Georgia in the 2007 competition. She’s been seen in several films since then and has appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

She’s also the founder of Pageant of Hope, which advocates for children who face insurmountable challenges in their lives.