Jeff Fisher, Larry Fedora round out USFL's final head coaching hires

The Michigan Panthers and New Orleans Breakers were the final two United States Football League teams to announce their head coaches Thursday.

The Panthers may have made the splashiest hire of the eight USFL teams.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michigan announced it hired Jeff Fisher as its head coach. Fisher has 30 years of NFL coaching experience and served as head coach of the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Rams. He guided the Titans to a Super Bowl appearance and lost.

Fisher's last head coaching job in the NFL was with the Rams in 2016. He was replaced by Sean McVay. Fisher recently served as an adviser at Tennessee State, whose head coach is Eddie George. Fisher coached George with the Titans.

USFL REVEALS WHERE THE 2022 SEASON WILL BE PLAYED

Fisher, 63, was 173-165-1 as a head coach.

The Breakers announced they hired Larry Fedora as their head coach for the rebooted season.

Fedora, 59, was last an assistant for Baylor in 2020. He was the head coach at Southern Mississippi from 2008 to 2011 and at North Carolina from 2012 to 2018. He was 79-62 as a head coach.

The Fisher and Fedora announcements round out the coaching hires for the USFL’s eight teams.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A breakdown of USFL coaches:

Birmingham Stallions: Skip Holtz

Tampa Bay Bandits: Todd Haley

New Orleans Breakers: Larry Fedora

Pittsburgh Maulers: Kirby Wilson

Houston Gamblers: Kevin Sumlin

Philadelphia Stars: Bart Andrus

New Jersey Generals: Mike Riley

Michigan Panthers: Jeff Fisher

The season begins in April.