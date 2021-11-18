United States Football League: What you need to know about the new USFL

The United States Football League is set to return in the spring of 2022

The reboot of the league was initially announced in June. The original USFL launched in 1983 as a spring league and ran until 1985. The league was shut down before the 1986 season started, and some of its biggest stars – Herschel Walker, Doug Flutie, Steve Young, Reggie White, Jim Kelly and Gary Zimmerman – left for the NFL.

This time around, the FOX Sports-owned league vows to deliver high-quality professional football when the NFL heads into its offseason.

Here’s what you need to know about the new USFL.

How many teams will there be?

There will be eight teams split between two division to start the 2022 season. The new USFL retained the rights to key original team names.

Where will games be played?

Much like The Spring League, each game will be played in one location. Protective Stadium, home of the UAB football team, is rumored to be the location for the 2022 season. FOX Sports says it hopes each team will play in its own market "in the future."

Where can fans watch games?

FOX Sports was named the official broadcast partner of the USFL. Most games will be played on Saturdays and Sundays with special broadcasts on some Thursdays and Mondays during season.

When will the season begin?

Unlike the XFL’s 2020 season start right after the 2020 Super Bowl, the USFL will begin its reboot in mid-April and continue through mid-June with the playoffs starting shortly after.

Each team is expected to play a 10-game schedule, facing each divisional opponent twice and each non-division team once. The top two teams in each division will face one another at season's end for the right to meet in a championship game.

Who is a part of the USFL so far?

Brian Woods will serve as the league’s president of football operations. Daryl Johnston is the executive vice president of football operations. Mike Pereira will be head of officiating. Edward Hartman is the executive vice president of business operations. Eric Shanks, FOX Sports CEO and executive producer, will be the chairman of the USFL’s Board of Directors.

"We are extremely fortunate to have this extraordinary team of experienced executives to guide the new USFL's development as we move toward launch this spring," Shanks said in a statement. "I am confident Brian, Daryl, Mike and Edward have the passion, experience and commitment we need to get the job done, so come April, we will offer a compelling, high-quality game of professional football that fans will embrace."