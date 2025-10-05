Ex-NFL star critical of Carson Wentz as Vikings QB suffers injury vs Browns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz went into the locker room before the first half was finished on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns with a left shoulder issue.

Wentz scrambled trying to get a first down late in the second quarter. He ran off the field and went into the blue medical tent before he jogged back to the locker room to get checked out.

The Vikings were already down a quarterback as J.J. McCarthy was on the mend with a right high ankle sprain. Wentz, a veteran who was signed in the offseason, had performed well in the first two starts he received but the injury in London raised eyebrows.

Former NFL linebacker Jonathan Vilma was on the call for the NFL Network with Kenny Albert. He was critical of Wentz’s decision-making in the game knowing that the team was relying on him heavily in this circumstance.

"That’s an understatement to say, ‘huge loss’ if he’s not gonna come back," the three-time Pro Bowl defender said. "I was actually surprised, frankly, a little disappointed in Wentz knowing that you are the only guy. Brosmer is a rookie quarterback. You don’t want to take those shots.

"Usually veterans, you see them across the league, they’ll just go down, and instead, it’s fourth down and they’ll call it a day. That was actually the second time he didn’t go down and tried to run for a first down. I get the competitive nature but that is tough."

Max Brosmer was the backup for Wentz

Wentz was initially questionable to return to the field, but he was back under center for the team in the third quarter with a pad around his left shoulder.

He has 523 passing yards and four touchdown passes in two starts for Minnesota this year.