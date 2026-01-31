NBA hands 76ers' Paul George 25-game suspension for drug-policy violation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George was suspended 25 games by the NBA for violating the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program, the league announced in a statement on Saturday.

The league did not disclose the nature of George’s violation, but in a statement to ESPN, the nine-time NBA All-Star said he was "taking an improper medication."

"Over the past few years, I’ve discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication. I take full responsibility for my actions and apologize to the Sixers organization, my teammates and the Philly fans for my poor decision making during this process," his statement read."

"I am focused on using this time to make sure that my mind and body are in the best condition to help the team when I return."

The 25-game suspension, by terms of the agreement between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association, indicates that this was a first violation by George.

George will not be paid during the suspension, which will cost the 76ers forward an estimated $11.7 million of his $51.7 million salary.

George is expected to be eligible to return on March 25, when Philadelphia hosts the Chicago Bulls. The 76ers will have 10 games remaining in the regular season at that point.

Philadelphia entered Saturday at 26-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference. Before the suspension, George appeared in 27 games, with the 76ers going 16-11 when he was on the floor. In the 20 games without George, Philadelphia went 10-10.

The 76ers play the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

