Jannik Sinner defeats Novak Djokovic in straight sets to advance to highly anticipated Wimbledon final

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner defeated tennis legend Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, Friday to advance to the Wimbledon final at the All England Club.

Sinner, 23, will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the final on Sunday. The Wimbledon final is a rematch of the 2025 French Open, where Alcaraz defeated Sinner in a legendary match that went five sets.

Djokovic was hampered by a groin injury throughout Friday's match. The 24-time Grand Slam winner sustained the injury in his quarterfinal win over Flavio Cobolli.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 38-year-old canceled his practice session Thursday due to the injury, and it was evident throughout the match against Sinner that Djokovic was not moving as well as he normally does.

At one point during the match, Djokovic requested a medical timeout to receive treatment on the injured groin.

Sinner had just 17 unforced errors compared to Djokovic’s 28. Djokovic struggled on his second serve, winning just 17% of his second-serve points.

CARLOS ALCARAZ DEFEATS AMERICAN TAYLOR FRITZ FOR THIRD STRAIGHT WIMBLEDON FINAL

Sinner and Alcaraz are the first two players to face off in the French Open and Wimbledon finals in the same year since Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal did it in 2008. Nadal won Wimbledon and the French Open that year.

Alcaraz is the two-time defending Wimbledon champion and is in his third consecutive Wimbledon final, while Sinner is appearing in his first final in the grass-court tournament.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sinner is 4-8 in his career against Alcaraz and has lost his last five matches against the Spaniard.

Sinner and Alcaraz face off Sunday at Centre Court.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.