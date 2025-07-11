Carlos Alcaraz defeats American Taylor Fritz for third straight Wimbledon final

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American tennis star Taylor Fritz suffered a heartbreaking loss to two-time Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz in their semifinal match at the All England Club on Friday, giving the 22-year-old phenom a chance to win three consecutive titles.

Fritz, the no. five seed, put up a fight with the hopes of becoming the first American man to appear in the Wimbledon final since Andy Roddick did so in 2009, but he suffered defeat in the fourth set tiebreak.

"It was a really difficult match. It always [is] when I have to play against Taylor – even tougher with the conditions today," Alcaraz said during his on-court interview.

Alcaraz said he was "proud" of his performance that saw him best Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (6), advancing to the final with a 24-match streak.

Fritz played well, recording 19 aces and 44 winners, but it wasn’t enough.

Alcaraz moves on to Sunday’s final, where he will face the winner of Friday’s semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner. He previously defeated Djokovic in the final of the 2023 and 2024 Grand Slams and defeated Sinner at the French Open final just last month.

On the women’s side, Amanda Anisimova is still looking to make history for the Americans.

She will face Iga Swiatek in Saturday’s final, where a win will make her the first American to win Wimbledon since Serena Williams did so in 2016.

Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion, is eying her first-ever win at the All England Club.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.