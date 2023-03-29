Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Memphis Tigers
Published

Memphis women's basketball player pleads not guilty in assault case after appearing to punch BGSU player

Shutes was charged with assault on Friday

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jamirah Shutes, a senior guard on the Memphis women’s basketball team, pleaded not guilty to an assault charge after she was accused of punching a Bowling Green player in the face following the Memphis Tigers' loss in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (WNIT) last week, officials confirmed.

The City of Bowling Green (Ohio) Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that an attorney representing Shutes entered a not-guilty plea in court on Wednesday.

Bowling Green Falcons guard Elissa Brett tries to draw a charging call against Memphis Tigers guard Jamirah Shutes during their third-round game in the Women's National Invitational Tournament at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio, on Thursday.

Bowling Green Falcons guard Elissa Brett tries to draw a charging call against Memphis Tigers guard Jamirah Shutes during their third-round game in the Women's National Invitational Tournament at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio, on Thursday. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The office representing Shutes did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. 

MEMPHIS' JAMIRAH SHUTES CHARGED WITH ASSAULT FOR ALLEGEDLY PUNCHING BGSU'S ELISSA BRETT IN HANDSHAKE LINE

The Bowling Green State University (BGSU) Police Department issued a press release on Friday to announce that Shutes had been charged with assault after an "unwarranted physical incident" in which she was captured on video punching Falcons guard Elissa Brett in the face during the handshake line. 

"Violence is never acceptable, and our priority remains the health, safety and support of our student-athlete, who is recovering and doing well. This is an active investigation in conjunction with the City of Bowling Green Prosecutor, and no further comment is available at this time," the statement read.

Bowling Green Falcons guard Elissa Brett, left, is assisted off of the court after an altercation with Memphis Tigers guard Jamirah Shutes during the post-game handshake following a third-round game in the Women's National Invitational Tournament at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio, on Thursday.

Bowling Green Falcons guard Elissa Brett, left, is assisted off of the court after an altercation with Memphis Tigers guard Jamirah Shutes during the post-game handshake following a third-round game in the Women's National Invitational Tournament at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio, on Thursday. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The incident happened at the conclusion of the Memphis-BGSU Sweet 16 matchup. As both teams approached mid-court to shake hands, Shutes appeared to stop when she reached Brett.

Shutes then appeared to sucker-punch Brett, forcing her to the floor.

According to an incident report provided by BGSU, Shutes allegedly struck Brett in the face "with a closed fist," resulting in "some swelling in [Brett’s] right eye."

A member of the Tigers' coaching staff then appeared to grab Shutes and escort her off the court.

Memphis Tigers guard Jamirah Shutes, center, is escorted off the court after an altercation with Bowling Green Falcons guard Elissa Brett at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio, on Thursday.

Memphis Tigers guard Jamirah Shutes, center, is escorted off the court after an altercation with Bowling Green Falcons guard Elissa Brett at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio, on Thursday. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Memphis on Friday released a statement to confirm that it was working with local authorities, adding that the incident "was extremely unfortunate and certainly not consistent with, or representative of, our expectations for our programs and student-athletes."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.