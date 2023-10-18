Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden skips 76ers practice; frustrations grow as trade has not materialized: report

Harden wanted to be traded to the 76ers two years ago

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
James Harden is up to some of his old tricks again.

With just about a week until the NBA season begins, the 10-time All-Star was a no-show at Philadelphia 76ers practice on Wednesday.

It's hardly the first time Harden has pulled this off – he did the same thing as a member of both the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets when he wanted to bolt both of those teams – ironically for Philly.

James Harden vs Celtics

James Harden of the 76ers reacts to a play against the Boston Celtics during the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the NBA Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on May 11, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

And speaking of irony, reports say Harden is actually in Houston, the same place he couldn't wait to leave.

Harden was expected to be at practice on Wednesday but has grown frustrated that a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers has not yet come about, ESPN reported. The Clippers would be Harden's fourth team since early 2021.

Harden will have a chance to explain why he was a no-show before the team decides how to punish him, according to ESPN.

James Harden prepares for free throw

James Harden of the Sixers prepares to shoot a free throw against the New York Knicks on Feb. 10, 2023, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Harden recently said his relationship with 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is irreparable. Over the summer, Harden called Morey a "liar" and said he would "never be a part of an organization that (Morey's) a part of."

"When you lose trust in someone, it's like a marriage... you lose trust in someone, you know what I mean? It's pretty simple," he said last week in his lone media availability this preseason.

Daryl Morey and James Harden pose for a photo

Daryl Morey and James Harden pose during a press conference on Feb. 15, 2022, at the 76ers Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Clippers and Sixers have discussed trade packages but reportedly remain far apart.

Philadelphia opens their season against the Bucks in Milwaukee on Thursday.