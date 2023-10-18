James Harden skips 76ers practice; frustrations grow as trade has not materialized: report

James Harden is up to some of his old tricks again.

With just about a week until the NBA season begins, the 10-time All-Star was a no-show at Philadelphia 76ers practice on Wednesday.

It's hardly the first time Harden has pulled this off – he did the same thing as a member of both the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets when he wanted to bolt both of those teams – ironically for Philly.

And speaking of irony, reports say Harden is actually in Houston, the same place he couldn't wait to leave.

Harden was expected to be at practice on Wednesday but has grown frustrated that a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers has not yet come about, ESPN reported. The Clippers would be Harden's fourth team since early 2021.

Harden will have a chance to explain why he was a no-show before the team decides how to punish him, according to ESPN.

Harden recently said his relationship with 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is irreparable. Over the summer, Harden called Morey a "liar" and said he would "never be a part of an organization that (Morey's) a part of."

"When you lose trust in someone, it's like a marriage... you lose trust in someone, you know what I mean? It's pretty simple," he said last week in his lone media availability this preseason.

The Clippers and Sixers have discussed trade packages but reportedly remain far apart.

Philadelphia opens their season against the Bucks in Milwaukee on Thursday.