Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Eagles
Published

Jalen Hurts, Eagles agree to historic contract extension after Super Bowl run: reports

Hurts earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts reportedly agreed to a historic contract extension on Monday after he led the team to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in 2022.

Hurts and the team agreed to a five-year, $255 million deal that includes more than $179.3 million in guarantees and a no-trade clause, according to multiple reports. He will earn about $51 million per year, which puts him over Aaron Rodgers' contract number.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Jalen Hurts of the Eagles reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants in the NFC divisional playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Jalen Hurts of the Eagles reacts after a touchdown against the New York Giants in the NFC divisional playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It’s the first time the Eagles have ever agreed to a no-trade clause, the NFL Network reported.

He will be entering his fourth year in the NFL after he had the best season of his professional year.

JAGUARS' DOUG PEDERSON PRAISES USFL AS WAY TO GET 'MEANINGFUL REPS'

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Hurts played in 15 games and only suffered one loss in the games he started in the regular season. He had 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes. They were the best numbers of his short career. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection and was a runner-up for NFL MVP and finished third in Offensive Player of the Year voting.

Philadelphia rallied around Hurts with the emergence of A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith as his wide receivers. The Eagles were third in points scored and yards gained during the 2022 season.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after defeating the Washington Commanders at FedExField on Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Maryland.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after defeating the Washington Commanders at FedExField on Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The team won 14 games for the first time in franchise history and now will have the quarterback of the future for years to come.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.