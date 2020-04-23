Jaguars select C.J. Henderson with No. 9 pick of 2020 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected C.J. Henderson, the former Florida cornerback, with the No. 9 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

At 6-foot-1, 204 pounds, Henderson has arms and hands that measure 31 ⅝ and 9 inches respectively. At the combine, he recorded 4.39 40-yard dash time, a 127-inch broad jump, and a 37.5-inch vertical jump. Henderson will step into the Jaguars’ secondary and immediately fill the void of Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was traded away to the Los Angeles Rams last season.

Henderson had a breakout year as a true freshman, earning Freshman All-SEC notice with five starts in 11 contests and tied for second in the nation with touchdown returns on two of his four interceptions.

He earned second-team All-SEC honors in his sophomore year after registering 38 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles. The following year he was named a first-team All-SEC selection despite not being able to play a full season because of an ankle injury.

The Jaguars will pick again at No. 20 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

It will be the Rams’ pick that the Jaguars received in exchange for Ramsey.