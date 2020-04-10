C.J. Henderson: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

C.J. Henderson is a college cornerback for the Florida Gators who is looking to make the jump to the pros.

The NFL hopeful spent three years at University of Florida and is now considered one of the top cornerbacks entering the 2020 draft.

Here are five other things to know about Henderson.

1). HOW HE STACKS UP

At 6-foot-1, 204 pounds, Henderson’s arms and hands measure 31 ⅝ and 9 inches respectively. At the combine he recorded 4.39 40-yard dash time, a 127-inch broad jump and a 37.5-inch vertical jump.

2). LAST MINUTE DECISION

A Florida native, Henderson attended Christopher Columbus High School in Miami Dade County. He initially committed to play at the University of Miami before rescinding and eventually deciding on the University of Florida.

3). COLLEGE STATS

Henderson had a breakout year as a true freshman, earning Freshman All-SEC notice with five starts in 11 contests and tied for second in the nation with touchdown returns on two of his four interceptions. He earned second-team All-SEC honors in his sophomore year after registering 38 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles. The following year he was named a first-team All-SEC selection despite not being able to play a full season because of an ankle injury.

4). TOP OF THE CLASS

Henderson is ranked 15th overall among draft prospects and second for his position, according to CBS Sports.

5. WHERE WILL HE GO?

Henderson could be drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 16 overall pick after needing to fill the void left by Desmond Trufant.