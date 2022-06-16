Expand / Collapse search
USFL
Published

All-USFL teams unveiled as league approaches postseason

The USFL is entering its final week of its inaugural season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The United States Football League unveiled its first-ever All-USFL team Thursday as the league gets ready to wrap up its first regular season.

One week to the regular season remains, but the playoffs are already set. The New Jersey Generals will play the Philadelphia Stars in one semifinal and the Birmingham Stallions will play the New Orleans Breakers in the other. 

With those matchups set, awards season got underway.

All-USFL Offense

Kyle Sloter of the New Orleans Breakers looks to pass in the third quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Bandits at Protective Stadium April 24, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala.

Kyle Sloter of the New Orleans Breakers looks to pass in the third quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Bandits at Protective Stadium April 24, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. (Jamie Squire/USFL/Getty Images)

QB: Kyle Sloter (Breakers)

RB: Darius Victor (Generals)

RB: Reggie Corbin (Panthers)

TE: Sal Cannella (Breakers)

WR: Victor Bolden (Stallions)

WRL KaVonte Turpin (Generals)

OT: Jarron Jones (Bandits)

OT: Terry Poole (Generals)

OG: Cameron Hunt (Stallions)

OG: Garrett McGhin (Generals)

C: Jared Thomas (Breakers)

USFL WEEK 9 RECAP: SCORES, STANDINGS AND MORE

All-USFL Defense

Case Cookus (10) of the Philadelphia Stars is tackled by Chris Odom (93) of the Houston Gamblers in the third quarter of a game at Protective Stadium May 29, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala.

Case Cookus (10) of the Philadelphia Stars is tackled by Chris Odom (93) of the Houston Gamblers in the third quarter of a game at Protective Stadium May 29, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. (Patrick Smith/USFL/Getty Images)

DT: Reggie Howard (Breakers)

DT: Toby Johnson (Generals)

DE: Davin Bellamy (Breakers)

DE: Chris Odom (Gamblers)

LB: Jerod Fernandez (Breakers)

LB: Donald Payne (Gamblers)

LB: DeMarquis Gates (Stallions)

CB: Will Likely (Gamblers)

CB: Channing Stribling (Stars)

S: Shalon Luani (Generals)

S: Bryce Torneden (Maulers)

All-USFL Special Teams

Colby Wadman (15) of the Birmingham Stallions congratulates teammate Brandon Aubrey (10) after he kicked the game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Breakers at Legion Field June 4, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala.

Colby Wadman (15) of the Birmingham Stallions congratulates teammate Brandon Aubrey (10) after he kicked the game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Breakers at Legion Field June 4, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. (Elsa/USFL/Getty Images)

P: Brandon Wright (Bandits)

K: Brandon Aubrey (Stallions)

PR: KaVonte Turpin (Generals)

KR: Maurice Alexander (Stars)

ST: Victor Bolden (Stallions)

