Jaguars' Doug Pederson defends team for melee after Azeez Al-Shaair's illegal hit on Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson defended his team on Wednesday after a controversial brawl against the Houston Texans.

After Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence took an illegal hit on a slide by Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, chaos broke out on the field when Jaguars players responded physically to Al-Shaair's hit, sparking a violent melee between the two teams.

Jaguars tight end Evan Engram was the first player seen pushing and shoving Al-Shaair after the hit, before multiple other Jacksonville players followed suit.

Pederson denied the notion that his players were "going after" anybody.

"We’re not out to hurt anybody. We’re not out to ruin careers. We’re out to win a football game and play hard within the rules. That’s our job. That’s how we coach it, that’s how we play it," Pederson said at a team press conference.

"If they’re asking or suggesting we go after someone, we’re not doing that. Flat out, we are not doing that. It’s not how I coach. It’s not how I’m going to coach these teams, these players. We’re just going to go out and do our jobs. Play hard, play fast, play physical within the rules."

Pederson also said that he was "a little surprised" that Houston coach DeMeco Ryans blamed Jacksonville’s sideline for escalating the brawl.

Al-Shaair was suspended by the NFL without pay for three games for repeated violations of player safety rules following the hit to Lawrence’s head, which caused the quarterback’s second concussion in less than a year.

Al-Shaair also spoke out against "racist and Islamophobic fans," in the aftermath of the public response to the incident.

"I’ve always played the game as hard as I could. Never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that. My goal is to hit you as hard as I can then I pray you’re still able to get up and play the next play," he said in a statement. "And when the game is over go home to your family unharmed because it’s not personal! It’s just competition. We both are trying to do the same thing which is provide for our families!

"I genuinely didn’t see him sliding until it was too late. And it all happens in the blink of an eye. To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening. Before the game we spoke and I told you how it was great to see you back out on the field and wished you well. I would never want t see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them especially one that’s deemed ‘late’ or ‘unnecessary.’ To the rest of his teammates I can definitely understand you having his back and defending him in a situation like that.

Meanwhile, Lawrence was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, effectively ending his season.