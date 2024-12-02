Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers' Mike Tomlin calls out George Pickens: 'He's got to grow up in a hurry'

Pickens had a touchdown and 2 unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the win over the Bengals

Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin called out wide receiver George Pickens following the team’s 44-38 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Pickens led the team with three catches for 75 yards and a first-quarter touchdown. However, Tomlin was unhappy with the penalties Pickens committed. The wide receiver had two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the game. Pittsburgh was charged with nine penalties for 103 yards.

Mike Tomlin after Bengals win

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin speaks to reporters after the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

"He's just got to grow up, man," Tomlin told reporters, via ESPN. "This is an emotional game, man. These divisional games are big. He got a target on his back because he's George, he understands that. But he's got to grow up. He's got to grow up in a hurry."

Pickens’ conduct has been under the microscope this season.

He got into a fight with Cleveland Browns defensive back Greg Newsome II in their Thursday night match last month. He was also accused of taking plays off earlier this season.

George Pickens penalties

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, #14, reacts after being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

On Sunday, Pickens avoided a costly ejection over his penalties. One of the flags came when he made a "violent gesture" after picking up a first down. NFL officials believed he was making the gun-like gesture that has been seen throughout the league this season, so a penalty was called. Pickens said officials misinterpreted his hand signs.

The other penalty came when he threw a ball at a group of Bengals players in the first quarter.

Pickens said he did not need to do anything differently.

"No, honestly, like I said, I can just keep running my routes, keep playing," he told reporters in part, adding that he was just happy the team came out on top regardless of "ticky-tack" calls.

Pickens has been the bright spot of the Steelers’ receiving corps this season. He has 55 catches for 850 yards and three touchdowns.

George Pickens celebrates

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, #14, celebrates with running back Jaylen Warren, #30, after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

The Steelers are 9-3 this season and are on top of the AFC North.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.