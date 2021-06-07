Expand / Collapse search
New York Mets
Published

Jacob deGrom’s Mets teammates defend him against Twitter cheating allegation

Major League Baseball is reportedly planning to ramp up its inspection of doctored baseballs

By Zach Braziller | New York Post
The Mets came out in unanimous support of Jacob deGrom on Twitter when an anonymous user posted a video of him going to his belt before a pitch and then touching his glove.

In the tweet, @DoyersDave wrote: "Jacob Decheats or since it’s not [Trevor] Bauer or [Gerrit] Cole, we don’t care? Lol."

It was a reference to the belief that pitchers are using sticky substances on balls to add to their high spin rates and success. Major League Baseball is reportedly planning to ramp up its inspection of doctored baseballs.

Catcher Tomas Nido was the first Met to respond, writing, "I promise you he doesn’t use anything. If he did they would be lucky to even foul tip the ball cc: @McCannon33."

Fellow catcher James McCann, starting pitchers Marcus Stroman and Taijuan Walker, relief pitcher Trevor May and outfielder Kevin Pillar had similar tweets in support of deGrom, who is in the midst of an unfathomably dominant season with a 0.62 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 58 innings.