Jacksonville Jaguars: What to know about the team's 2020 season

The Jacksonville Jaguars had quite an interesting couple of weeks leading up to the start of the NFL season. After a 6-10 record and last-place finish in the AFC East last year, it doesn't look like things are going to get any better for the Jaguars in 2020.

In just a matter of a couple of days, the Jaguars traded away star defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2021 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 fifth-round draft pick, and they released running back Leonard Fournette, the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars also traded away All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams last year for two first-round draft picks (2020 and 2021) and a fourth-round pick in 2021. And in March, Calais Campbell was shipped to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick.

Without saying it, the Jaguars are basically saying, "We are tanking for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence."

Quarterback Gardner Minshew will run the show on offense and he will have Ryquell Armstead, Chris Thompson and Devin Ozigbo at his disposal coming out of the backfield. Wide receivers D.J. Chark, Chris Conley and Dede Westbrook, along with newly acquired tight end Tyler Eifert, will look to make things easier for the second-year quarterback.

Here's what else you need to know about the Jaguars this year.

**

5 THINGS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

- JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS' ALL-TIME MOUNT RUSHMORE: 4 BEST PLAYERS IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

- JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS 2020 SCHEDULE: 3 INTRIGUING MATCHUPS

- JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: EACH NFL DRAFT 2020 SELECTION

- JAGUARS RELEASE LEONARD FOURNETTE AFTER THREE SEASONS WITH TEAM

- JAGUARS' GARDNER MINSHEW ON BEING PLACED ON THE COVID-19 LIST: 'IT TOOK ONE LOOK AT ME AND RAN THE OTHER WAY'

**

NEW ADDITION HIGHLIGHT: K'LAVON CHAISSON

The Jaguars selected former LSU linebacker/edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Chaisson spent three years at LSU but was redshirted his sophomore year after sustaining a season-ending injury during the first game. He would go on to help LSU win its fourth national championship the following year before declaring for the draft.

He earned first-team All-SEC honors after totaling a team-high 13-1/2 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks with 60 stops total in 2019, helping LSU take home the national championship. After Jacksonville parted ways with defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell leading up to the 2020 season, Chaisson has a chance to step into a starting role right away.

The Jaguars ranked 21st in points allowed and 24th in yards allowed last season. If Chaisson is the real deal, he should make an immediate impact.

**

PROJECTED STARTERS

Offense: Gardner Minshew (QB), Ryquell Armstead (RB), DJ Chark (WR), Chris Conley (WR), Dede Westbrook (WR), Tyler Eifert (TE), Cam Robinson (OT), Andrew Norwell (OG), Brandon Linder (C), A.J. Cann (OG), Jawaan Taylor (OT)

Defense: Josh Allen (DE), Abry Jones (DT), Taven Bryan (DT), K'Lavon Chaisson (DE), Myles Jack (LB), Joe Schobert (LB), Cassius Marsh (LB), Tre Herndon (CB), Ronnie Harrison (S), Jarrod Wilson (S), CJ Henderson (CB)

Special Teams: Josh Lambo (K), Logan Cooke (P)

**

2020 JAGUARS SCHEDULE (all times ET)

WEEK 1: Colts (9/13, 1 pm)

WEEK 2: @ Titans (9/20, 1 pm)

WEEK 3: Dolphins (9/24, 8:20 pm)

WEEK 4: @ Bengals, (10/4, 1 pm)

WEEK 5: @ Texans (10/11, 1 pm)

WEEK 6: Lions (10/18, 1 pm)

WEEK 7: BYE

WEEK 8: @ Chargers (11/1, 4:05 pm)

WEEK 9: Texans (11/8, 1 pm)

Week 10: @ Packers (11/15, 1 pm)

Week 11: Steelers (11/22, 1 pm)

Week 12: Browns (11/29, 1 pm)

Week 13: @ Vikings (12/6, 1 pm)

Week 14: Titans (12/13, 1 pm)

Week 15: @ Ravens (12/20, 1 pm)

Week 16: Bears (12/27, 1 pm)

Week 17: @ Colts (1/3, 1 pm)

**

ODDS

To win the Super Bowl: +17500

**

Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider.