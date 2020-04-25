Jacksonville Jaguars: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Jacksonville Jaguars made 12 selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville made big selections to address the defense and selected a wide receiver to give Gardner Minshew II a solid target on the outside.

Jacksonville had a solid draft and made a ton of selections to add some competition to the roster.

Here are who the Jaguars chose during the draft.

**

ROUND 1, PICK 9: C.J. HENDERSON, CB

The Jaguars selected C.J. Henderson, the former Florida cornerback, with the No. 9 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. At 6-foot-1, 204 pounds, Henderson has arms and hands that measure 31 ⅝ and 9 inches respectively. At the combine, he recorded a 4.39 40-yard dash time, a 127-inch broad jump, and a 37.5-inch vertical jump. Henderson will step into the Jaguars’ secondary and immediately fill the void of Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who was traded away to the Los Angeles Rams last season.

**

ROUND 1, PICK 20: K’LAVON CHAISSON, LB

The Jaguars selected linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson with the No. 20 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. The Chaisson selection added to the Jaguars defense-focused night after the team drafted cornerback Henderson earlier in the first round.

**

ROUND 2, PICK 42: LAVISKA SHENAULT JR., WR

The Jaguars selected wide receiver Laviska Shanult Jr. with the No. 42 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Shenault was projected to be a late first-rounder on some mock drafts falls to Jacksonville in round two. He played in 31 games during his time at Colorado. He came down with 145 career receptions for 1,900 yards and 11 touchdowns. He now ranks 8th in career receptions with 145 catches and 11th in career receiving yards with 1,900 yards.

**

ROUND 3, PICK 73: DAVON HAMILTON, DT

The Jaguars selected defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton with the No. 73 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hamilton had six sacks during his senior year with Ohio State. He also recorded 28 tackles and 9.5 tackles for a loss.

**

ROUND 4, PICK 116: BEN BARTCH, OL

The Jaguars selected offensive lineman Ben Bartch with the No. 116 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Bartch is coming out of St. John’s Minnesota. He was a First Team All-Conference selection in 2019 and a Second Team All-Conference selection in 2018.

**

ROUND 4, PICK 137: JOSIAH SCOTT, CB

The Jaguars selected cornerback Josiah Scott with the No. 137 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Scott had 52 tackles and three interceptions for Michigan State in 2019.

**

ROUND 4, PICK 140: SHAQUILLE QUARTERMAN, LB

The Jaguars selected linebacker Shaquille Quarterman with the No. 140 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. In his final season at Miami, he recorded 107 tackles and one sack. He had 15.5 tackles for a loss.

**

ROUND 5, PICK 157: DANIEL THOMAS, S

The Jaguars selected safety Daniel Thomas with the No. 157 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He is coming out of Auburn. During his senior season, he had 74 tackles and a fumble recovery.

**

ROUND 5, PICK 165: COLLIN JOHNSON, WR

The Jaguars selected wide receiver Collin Johnson with the No. 165 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Johnson could be a standout receiver on the team going forward. He had 38 catches for 559 yards and three touchdowns in his final season at Texas.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 189: JAKE LUTON, QB

The Jaguars selected quarterback Jake Luton with the No. 189 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Luton played three years at Oregon State after spending one season at Idaho. In three seasons with the Beavers he had 5,227 passing yards and 42 touchdown passes.

**

ROUND 6, PICK 206: TYLER DAVIS, TE

The Jaguars selected tight end Tyler Davis with the No. 206 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Davis played in 11 games for Georgia Tech in 2019. He had 17 catches for 148 yards and a touchdown.

**

ROUND 7, PICK 223: CHRIS CLAYBROOKS, S

The Jaguars selected Chris Claybrooks with the No. 223 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in nine games for Memphis in 2019. He had 42 tackles and an interception.