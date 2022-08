Jacksonville Jaguars 2022-2023 NFL schedule

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Jacksonville Jaguars will start a new era with Doug Pederson as their head coach, replacing Urban Meyer who was fired in the middle of the 2021 season.

Furthermore, Trevor Lawrence has a full year under him as a starting quarterback and will likely have James Robinson and Travis Etienne healthy and back on the offense. The additions of Christian Kirk and Evan Engram are sure to help the offense as well.

Jacksonville made linebacker Travon Walker their top selection in the draft. Devin Lloyd is expected to start next to him on defense as well. The new-look Jaguars may not be the team that has been used to getting steamrolled the last few seasons.

Read below for the Jaguars' schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

Week 1: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Washington Commanders, September 11, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts, September 18, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 3: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Los Angeles Chargers, September 25, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 4:045 p.m. ET

Week 4: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Philadelphia Eagles, October 2, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans, October 9, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts, October 16, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 7: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants, October 23, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos, October 30, 2022 (in London)

TV: ESPN+

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Week 9: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders, November 6, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs, November 13, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Baltimore Ravens, November 27, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Detroit Lions, December 4, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans, December 11, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 15: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys, December 18, 2022

TV: FOX

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 16: Jacksonville Jaguars @ New York Jets, December 22, 2022

TV: Amazon Prime

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 17: Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans, January 1, 2023

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans, January 8, 2023

TV: TBD

Time: TBD