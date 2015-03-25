Jack Beckman tops Funny Car qualifying at Brainerd International Raceway

Defending Funny Car series champion Jack Beckman raced to his second consecutive No. 1 qualifying position at Brainerd International Raceway, topping the field Saturday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals.

Beckman earned his second straight No. 1 qualifying position of the season with a pass of 4.038 seconds at 313.37 mph in his Dodge Charger.

"We've got a brand new car that only has four runs on it and two of them were low E.T. of the session," Beckman said. "There is no guarantee when you qualify No. 1. Theoretically, you stack the odds a little bit in your favor. Other than that, it is just bragging rights.

Clay Millican led the Top Fuel field, and Vincent Nobile topped the Pro Stock qualifiers.

Millican earned his second qualifying position of the season with his pass of 3.773 at 326.63. Nobile retained the top spot from Friday night with a 6.580 at 209.43.