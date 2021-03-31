J.J. Redick blasts Pelicans GM, front office for being dishonest after trade

J.J. Redick fired shots at the New Orleans Pelicans and the team’s front office, including executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin, after he was traded to the Dallas Mavericks at the NBA trade deadline.

Redick spoke on his "Old Man & the Three" podcast and said he asked the Pelicans to trade him before the start of the season. Since Redick’s family lives in Brooklyn, he would have preferred to be moved to the Nets so he could be closer to them. Griffin told Redick to "come down for a month" to New Orleans, and if he wasn’t happy, he promised to get him to a situation that he would like.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Redick said a discussion with the Pelicans never took place before the trade to Dallas.

"I don't think you're going to get honesty from that front office, objectively speaking," Redick said. "That's not an opinion, I just don't think you're gonna get that. I don't think what happened with me is necessarily an isolated incident. I think front offices around the league operate in their best interest. I get that. I understand that.

WIZARDS' RUSSELL WESTBROOK, WIFE SLAM ESPN'S STEPHEN A. SMITH FOR CRITICISMS AFTER HISTORIC GAME

UTAH JAZZ TEAM PLANE MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AFTER HITTING BIRDS

"Truthfully, I think I was a little naive thinking I was in Year 15 and I attempted to do things right throughout my career," he continued. "But in terms of this front office, yeah, it's not something where I would expect certainly the agents who worked on this with me to ever trust that front office again."

Since being traded to the Mavericks, Redick has yet to play in a game because he is rehabbing a heel injury. The shooting guard said he spoke to Mavs owner Mark Cuban, telling him he would have been "thrilled" to play for the team any other season, but circumstances are difficult this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and not being able to see his family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When Redick finally suits up for the Mavericks this season, it will be the sixth team in 15 NBA seasons for the former Duke product. He could be a nice piece for a team that features All-Star Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. As of Wednesday, the Mavericks have a 24-21 record, which is good enough for the No. 7 seed in the loaded Western Conference.