Ivy League men's basketball championship history

The Ivy League was the last conference to hold an annual men’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Ivy League features eight teams: Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale.

The Ivy League men’s basketball tournament begins March 13 and ends March 15. A regular-season champion that does not win the conference tournament receives an automatic invitation to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).

The league began play in 1901 and held its first tournament championship in 2017.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COLLEGE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Read below for a list of regular-season champions from 1901 to 2016 and tournament champions from 2017 to the present.

2019: YALE

Yale defeated Harvard, 97-85. Alex Copeland was tournament MVP.

2018: PENN

Penn won the Ivy League tournament in 2018. The Quakers defeated Harvard, 68-65. A.J. Brodeur was named MVP.

2017: PRINCETON

Princeton defeated Yale in the first-ever Ivy League championship game, 71-59. Myles Stephens was named tournament MVP.

2016: YALE

2015: HARVARD & YALE

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2014: HARVARD

2013: HARVARD

2012: HARVARD

2011: HARVARD & PRINCETON

2010: CORNELL

2009: CORNELL

2008: CORNELL

2007: PENN

2006: PENN

2005: PENN

2004: PRINCETON

2003: PENN

2002: PENN & PRINCETON & YALE

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

2001: PRINCETON

2000: PENN

1999: PENN

1998: PRINCETON

1997: PRINCETON

1996: PRINCETON

1995: PENN

1994: PENN

1993: PENN

1992: PRINCETON

1991: PRINCETON

1990: PRINCETON

1989: PRINCETON

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1988: CORNELL

1987: PENN

1986: BROWN

1985: PENN

1984: PRINCETON

1983: PRINCETON

1982: PENN

1981: PRINCETON

1980: PENN

1979: PENN

1978: PENN

1977: PRINCETON

ACC MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1976: PRINCETON

1975: PENN

1974: PENN

1973: PENN

1972: PENN

1971: PENN

1970: PENN

1969: PRINCETON

1968: COLUMBIA

1967: PRINCETON

1966: PENN

1965: PRINCETON

1964: PRINCETON

1963: PRINCETON

1962: YALE

1961: PRINCETON

1960: PRINCETON

1959: DARTMOUTH

1958: DARTMOUTH

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1957: YALE

1956: DARTMOUTH

1955: PRINCETON

1954: CORNELL

1953: PENN

1952: PRINCETON

1951: COLUMBIA

1950: PRINCETON

1949: YALE

1948: COLUMBIA

1947: COLUMBIA

1946: DARTMOUTH

1945: PENN

1944: DARTMOUTH

1943: DARTMOUTH

1942: DARTMOUTH

1941: DARTMOUTH

1940: DARTMOUTH

1939: DARTMOUTH

1938: DARTMOUTH

1937: PENN

1936: COLUMBIA

SUN BELT CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1935: PENN

1934: PENN

1933: YALE

1932: PRINCETON

1931: COLUMBIA

1930: COLUMBIA

1929: PENN

1928: PENN

1927: DARTMOUTH

1926: COLUMBIA

1925: PRINCETON

1924: CORNELL

1923: YALE

1922: PRINCETON

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1921: PENN

1920: PENN

1919: PENN

1918: PENN

1917: YALE

1916: PENN

1915: YALE

1914: COLUMBIA & CORNELL

1913: CORNELL

1912: COLUMBIA

WEST COAST CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1911: COLUMBIA

1910: NO CHAMPION

1909: NO CHAMPION

1908: PENN

1907: YALE

1906: PENN

1905: COLUMBIA

1904: COLUMBIA

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

1903: YALE

1902: YALE