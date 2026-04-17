Iranian women's soccer players granted asylum in Australia say they dream of continuing careers 'in safety'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The two Iranian women’s soccer players who remained in Australia amid the U.S. and Israel’s joint military campaign against Iran have spoken out publicly for the first time since accepting asylum, saying they intend to continue their professional careers "in safety" there.

Fatemeh Pasandideh ​and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh released a joint statement thanking the Australian government for its support and providing them with "safe haven."

"The compassion and support shown to us during this challenging time has provided us with hope for a future where we can live and compete in safety," the statement read, via the Australian Associated Press .

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We are overwhelmed by the warmth and generosity of the Iranian diaspora community in Australia. Your support has made us feel welcome and less alone as we navigate this transition," the statement continued. "At this stage, our primary focus is on our safety, our health and beginning the process of rebuilding our lives.

"We are elite athletes, and it remains our dream to continue our sporting careers here in Australia."

The situation involving the Iranian women’s soccer team began after the squad arrived in Australia for the Women’s Asian Cup in February. The team was already there when the U.S. launched a joint military operation with Israel against Iran.

SOME IRANIAN SOCCER PLAYERS GRANTED ASYLUM BY AUSTRALIA CHOSE TO RETURN HOME, LOCAL OFFICIAL SAYS

In the team’s opening match against South Korea, the squad stood silent during the national anthem as Iranian head coach Marziyeh Jafari, also silent, smiled at her team. The silence was interpreted by some as an act of resistance. But in the following match against Australia and the subsequent match that led to their elimination, the team sang along and saluted during the national anthem.

Concern for the team after the tournament prompted the Australian Iranian Council to launch an online petition urging Australian authorities to "ensure that no member of Iran’s women’s national football team is to depart Australia while credible fears for their safety remain."

Seven women initially accepted the asylum offer before five changed their minds and said they would return to Iran.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Pasandideh and Ramezanisadeh said in their statement that they "are not yet ready to speak publicly about our experiences."

"We respectfully ask the media for privacy and space at this time. We will not be making any further comments or conducting interviews in the immediate future."

Last month, they were pictured at a practice session with a professional club in Brisbane.