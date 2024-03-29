Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Iowa star Caitlin Clark invited to US national team Olympic training camp amid national championship pursuit

Clark’s participation is contingent on whether Iowa makes the Final Four

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Women’s college basketball phenom Caitlin Clark is gearing up for a busy summer, which could include her making her Olympic debut. 

USA Basketball Women’s National Team announced its 14-athlete roster for training camp, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday in Cleveland, Ohio. 

Caitlin Clark on court

Guard Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, in the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers during their second round match-up in the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Women's Basketball Championship at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 25, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa.  (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Clark, who is in the midst of pursuing a national championship, was named as one of the invitees, but her appearance will depend on how the No. 1 seed Hawkeyes fare in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. 

"Caitlin Clark will attend training camp, contingent on University of Iowa’s progression through the NCAA Tournament," a new release from USA Basketball read. 

Training camp is scheduled to run from April 3 to 5, while the women’s Final Four in Cleveland is scheduled to run from April 4 to 7. 

CAITLIN CLARK PENS FAREWELL TO 'FOREVER FAVORITE' IOWA FANS AFTER FINAL HOME GAME

Caitlin Clark runs down court

Guard Caitlin Clark, #22  of the Iowa Hawkeyes, goes down the court during the first half against guard Lauren Fields, #23 of the West Virginia Mountaineers, during their second round match-up in the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Women's Basketball Championship at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 25, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa.  (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Clark’s invitation comes as no surprise. The presumptive No. 1 overall pick in next month’s draft, Clark has already earned three gold medals with USA Basketball junior national teams. She last won gold as a member of the 2021 USA Women’s U19 National Team.  

Clark’s final year at Iowa has been filled with personal milestones and has undoubtedly brought a new wave of attention to women’s basketball. She became the all-time leading women's scorer and, eventually, the NCAA Division I overall career-scoring leader.

The Hawkeyes' success also continues to draw in more fans. Iowa's second round victory over West Virginia on Monday drew in a record 4.9 million viewers.

Caitlin Clark with fans

Guard Caitlin Clark, #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes, signs autographs as she leaves the court after the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers during their second round match-up in the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Women's Basketball Championship at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 25, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa.  (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Still in the heat of March Madness and with the WNBA Draft and potentially the Paris Olympics on the horizon, Clark is gearing up for a busy post-college career. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.