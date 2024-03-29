Iowa star Caitlin Clark invited to US national team Olympic training camp amid national championship pursuit

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Women’s college basketball phenom Caitlin Clark is gearing up for a busy summer, which could include her making her Olympic debut.

USA Basketball Women’s National Team announced its 14-athlete roster for training camp, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday in Cleveland, Ohio.

Clark, who is in the midst of pursuing a national championship, was named as one of the invitees, but her appearance will depend on how the No. 1 seed Hawkeyes fare in the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

"Caitlin Clark will attend training camp, contingent on University of Iowa’s progression through the NCAA Tournament," a new release from USA Basketball read.

Training camp is scheduled to run from April 3 to 5, while the women’s Final Four in Cleveland is scheduled to run from April 4 to 7.

Clark’s invitation comes as no surprise. The presumptive No. 1 overall pick in next month’s draft, Clark has already earned three gold medals with USA Basketball junior national teams. She last won gold as a member of the 2021 USA Women’s U19 National Team.

Clark’s final year at Iowa has been filled with personal milestones and has undoubtedly brought a new wave of attention to women’s basketball. She became the all-time leading women's scorer and, eventually, the NCAA Division I overall career-scoring leader.

Still in the heat of March Madness and with the WNBA Draft and potentially the Paris Olympics on the horizon, Clark is gearing up for a busy post-college career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.