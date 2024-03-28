Caitlin Clark pens farewell to 'forever favorite' Iowa fans after final home game

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The Caitlin Clark era in Iowa City is over.

The NCAA's all-time leading scorer played in her final home game Monday, a 64-54 victory in the second round, to send the Hawkeyes to the Sweet 16 of the women's March Madness tournament.

As a No. 1 seed, Iowa hosted the first two rounds of the tournament, so Clark gave the Iowa faithful two more electric performances, scoring 27 and 32 points in the two games.

Clark has declared for the WNBA Draft, so she penned a farewell to her Iowa fans.

"Goodbye to my forever favorite arena," Clark wrote in the Instagram post. "The countless memories I have in this place will be cherished forever. see you in Albany hawk fans."

In the post, Clark shared 10 photos, each of them from games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa defeated No. 16 Holy Cross, 91-65, but its victory against No. 8 West Virginia didn't come as easily.

The Hawkeyes took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter, but the Mountaineers opened the quarter on a 10-0 run, and the game was tied with less than three minutes to go. But Clark and the Hawkeyes outscored WVU 12-2 in the final minutes to get the win.

In Albany, Iowa will face No. 5 Colorado Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Hawkeyes are three wins away from reaching a second consecutive national championship. They lost to LSU last year.

