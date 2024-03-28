Expand / Collapse search
Iowa Hawkeyes

Caitlin Clark pens farewell to 'forever favorite' Iowa fans after final home game

Clark will join the WNBA later this year

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 28

The Caitlin Clark era in Iowa City is over.

The NCAA's all-time leading scorer played in her final home game Monday, a 64-54 victory in the second round, to send the Hawkeyes to the Sweet 16 of the women's March Madness tournament.

As a No. 1 seed, Iowa hosted the first two rounds of the tournament, so Clark gave the Iowa faithful two more electric performances, scoring 27 and 32 points in the two games.

Caitlin Clark signing autographs

Guard Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes signs autographs for fans as she leaves the court after a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena March 3, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa.  (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Clark has declared for the WNBA Draft, so she penned a farewell to her Iowa fans.

"Goodbye to my forever favorite arena," Clark wrote in the Instagram post. "The countless memories I have in this place will be cherished forever. see you in Albany hawk fans."

In the post, Clark shared 10 photos, each of them from games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa defeated No. 16 Holy Cross, 91-65, but its victory against No. 8 West Virginia didn't come as easily.

Caitlin Clark celebrates

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after drawing a foul late in the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers during their second-round matchup in the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena March 25, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter, but the Mountaineers opened the quarter on a 10-0 run, and the game was tied with less than three minutes to go. But Clark and the Hawkeyes outscored WVU 12-2 in the final minutes to get the win.

In Albany, Iowa will face No. 5 Colorado Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Caitlin Clark signs

Guard Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes signs autographs after a game against the Minnesota Gophers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena Dec. 30, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.  (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

The Hawkeyes are three wins away from reaching a second consecutive national championship. They lost to LSU last year.

